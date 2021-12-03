One of Spain’s most wanted, ‘La Diabla’, arrested in Hamburg



Spain’s National Police force, in collaboration with the German police, has arrested Leudis Isaac Corro Camacho in Hamburg, nicknamed “La Diabla”, who is accused of pimping. Along with Antonio Angles, and the drug trafficker Norbert Kohler, Camacho was on Interpol’s list of the most criminal offenders, and was wanted by Spain.

As police sources have confirmed to EFE, the detainee was on Interpol’s most-wanted list for belonging to a European criminal organisation that operated to capture victims who they then sexually exploited.

Specifically, the detainee, who is also known as Donatella, had the main function of recruiting her victims by “taking advantage of their economic precariousness”. According to the sources, she would organise their transport, either via Germany, or directly to the final destination, which was normally Madrid or Barcelona.

Once in Spain, the detainee accommodated her victims in her home and told them that they owed her a great debt for the trip, which they subsequently had to pay through the practice of forced prostitution, explain the same sources, as reported by 20minutos.es.

