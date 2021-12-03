New drop-in vaccination point in Malaga

With Christmas looming and new fears over the Omicron variant, a new drop-in centre for vaccinations has opened in Malaga.

Yesterday, December 2, the doors were opened for a new mobile unit designed to vaccinate against Covid in the surroundings of the health centre in the El Palo neighbourhood.

The hours in the mobile unit of El Palo are Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30am to 2:30pm and from 4pm to 7pm, as well as Friday from 8:30am to 3pm. It is only necessary to present a DNI to get the vaccination here.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In the case of the vaccination points located in the health centres of La Roca and Santa Ines-Teatinos, the hours are from Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 6:30pm. Vaccination continues in the Health Centres on a regular basis by appointment.

The new vaccination point gathered large crowds yesterday, most of them, people over 60 who were willing to continue protecting themselves against Covid.

75-year-old Loli said: “I had an appointment for early 2022, but as soon as I knew that here I could get vaccinated without an appointment, I cancelled the one at the health centre and I came,” who said she wants “to enjoy Christmas with her grandchildren.”

A 27-year-old girl at the new drop-in centre explained that she “was afraid to get vaccinated” due to certain doubtful information she had received about the risks of the vaccine, but that she knew that “she had to take the step” and that when the new mobile unit was installed near her home she decided to get immunised.

Health workers explained that, although the majority of people who go to get vaccinated at these units is to receive the third dose, the fear of contagion becomes latent due to the increase in cases of the new variant, omicron, around the time of year in which travel abroad increases and it is necessary to present the Covid passport in certain countries.

They said that the possible obligation of Covid certificates for leisure also causes an increase in demand, although not many people come for this reason. They have encouraged all citizens to receive “a small puncture that can save your life.”