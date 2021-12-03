Mystery surrounds dead body discovered in Madrid home



The National Police in Madrid are investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man’s dead body on Sunday, November 28. A man of Colombian origin was found bound and gagged inside a property in the city’s Puente de Vallecas district, with the door locked from the inside.

His body was located at around 4pm, on the fifth floor of a building at No15, Calle de Sierra Toledana. As she had not heard from her son in a while, his mother called a locksmith to go and open the door of his home. Fearing something had happened to him, she had also called the 112 emergencies services number.

Responding authorities found the man in his pyjamas, lying on the floor dead, while bound and gagged. A Summa 112 medical unit also attended the scene, but could only confirm the man had been dead for several days. There were no traces of blood anywhere near him.

Although initial indications were that the man did not suffer a violent death, an autopsy revealed internal trauma, suggesting a violent death. An investigation is now underway by Group V of Homicides of the Higher Headquarters of the National Police. At the moment, it is a mystery how the murderer got out of the house, or if the victim, before he died, was the one who locked the house.

What is known, is that on Saturday morning, the day before the body was found, several neighbours had heard three cries for help. “We heard it in a very crude way. We looked out the window and there was a move, but after the screams there was silence”, explained one of the surprised residents.

“We neighbors all know each other, but this family seems to be new, it must be for rent. The only thing we know about them is that they are of Colombian origin, but we are still in shock”, they added.

At the moment, there are no detainees, and all hypotheses are open, from a possible reckoning, to a romantic relationship. However, everything indicates that the victim knew his killers, as reported by 20minutos.es.

