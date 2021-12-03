Michael Carrick quits Manchester United

Michael Carrick guided Manchester United to an important 3-2 win over Arsenal this evening, Thursday, December 2, to keep them among the top teams in the table. The sensational news though is that only minutes after the final whistle blew, 40-year-old Carrick announced that he is quitting Old Trafford after 15 years at the club.

The former United and England midfielder has been running things temporarily since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Carrick had been assistant to the Norwegian, but it would seem he preferred to now exit the club than to continue in a lesser role under incoming interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Joining United in 2006, in his 12 seasons Carrick won five Premier League titles, plus he was a Champions League winner. In 2018 he took on a coaching position at the Theatre of Dreams.

Carrick said: “My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career. When I first signed over 15 years ago, I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined winning so many trophies, and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories both as a player and as a member of the coaching team”.

He continued, “However, after a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club. I want to place on record my thanks to all of the players, and a special mention goes to the backroom staff, working long hours with such a great group of people has been a real pleasure, and I have made some long-lasting friendships”.

“It’s not been an easy decision to make but I feel it’s the right one and I’m comfortable with it. I was meant to take some time off after I finished playing and I promised the family some time together but it never happened. It’s the right time to step away. I’ll be back around the place, I’m not disappearing”, he told Amazon after the match.

“Over the last week, it was creeping in a bit. I respected the club and the new manager coming in, and wanted to make the decision before he came in, and there’s no crossover whatsoever. I think it’s the right thing to do for the club and for Ralf”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

