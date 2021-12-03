Los Pacos vertical garden expanded by Fuengirola council

The ‘Green Fuengirola plan’ has grown once more with the expansion of the Los Pacos vertical garden, specifically under the bridge of the old Nacional-340, next to the Pajares stream. More than a thousand plants of about twenty different plant species have been planted for the project. The councillor for Urban Ecology, Antonio Carrasco, and the mayor responsible for the neighbourhood, Rosa Ana Bravo, visited the area this morning to check the results of the work.

“Beautifying Fuengirola with the installation of vertical gardens in different parts of the city is an electoral promise from our mayor that is already a reality in various parts of our municipality, such as Juan Breva street, the bridge that crosses the Real stream as it passes. through Los Boliches, the bridge that connects with the Miramar centre or this bridge where we are today, at the entrance of Los Pacos. Given the good reception that this action had among the neighbours, we decided to be even more ambitious and expand it, creating a vertical garden that would occupy the entire bridge ”, explained Bravo.

It is a project framed in the Fuengirola Verde Plan, the purpose of which is to increase this new style of the urban landscape, creating new green walls that combine ecology with avant-garde and make the city a more peaceful place to be. The works received a budget of €102,880.25.

“With these new vertical garden spaces, we seek to further embellish Fuengirola and provide it with new environments where nature is the main protagonist. At the same time, we will contribute to achieving one of the great objectives set for this mandate: to reach half a million square meters of green areas for Fuengirola ”, Carrasco said of the Los Pacos vertical garden.

