Italian man tries to get vaccinated with fake arm and faces criminal charges

A 50-year-old Italian man faces criminal charges after trying to get vaccinated with a fake arm in order to obtain the COVID passport.

A 50-year-old man from Biella, a city of 44,000 inhabitants in the region of Piedmont, in the north of Italy, came up with a unique strategy for obtaining the COVID Passport without being vaccinated: he made a fake arm out of silicone. When he arrived at the clinic in Biella, he thought he could successfully deceive the medical staff. However, his bizarre plan failed.

The man waited for his turn in the queue, and when it arrived, he signed the consent form for the vaccine, sat down and rolled up his sleeve to expose his upper arm and shoulder.

Although silicone can look very similar to real skin, the colour and texture of the arm made the nurse suspect that something was wrong. She asked him to remove his shirt so that she could see his entire arm. Once the nurse had discovered the truth, the man did not give up. He tried to convince her to turn a blind eye, but she refused and alerted her colleagues. Incredulous, doctors and nurses stared at the man, who perhaps felt like a misunderstood genius.

The clinic reported the man to the authorities for fraud. The President of Piedmont, Alberto Cirio, highlighted the seriousness of the man’s actions, deeming them “unacceptable, given the sacrifice that our whole community is making because of the pandemic”. He also praised the nurse for her speed and competency. The man will now face criminal charges.

