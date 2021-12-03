Home Alone house available to Airbnb for one night only

The huge original Home Alone house from the 1990 film is to be made available to rent on Airbnb during the festive season. The rental platform has announced people can book the McCallister’s home for one night only, on 12 December.

Up to four people will be able to stay overnight in the imposing house for $25 (£19) each, with the address in the Chicago area being handed over once the booking is completed.

The Airbnb listing on the website shows the stay is being hosted by Buzz McCallister, with the description reading: “You may not remember me as particularly accommodating but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



During the stay, there will be activities that capture the spirit of the Home Alone house, like a chance to set booby traps and have a candlelit dinner of microwave macaroni and cheese. There will also be a real-life tarantula and a screening of the film franchise’s latest release Home Sweet Home Alone.

In a statement, Airbnb said: “This season, fans are set to have their dreams come true with an overnight stay in the original Home Alone house.

“While the McCallisters are away on their annual trip (all of them but the pet tarantula, this time), four guests will get the opportunity to relive their favourite scenes from the holiday classic and let their inner eight-year-olds run free for the evening without the interruption of pesky intruders.

“Big brother Buzz McCallister will join thousands of hosts on Airbnb by opening the doors to his family’s Chicago home as the ultimate gift this month.”

It added that guests will need to adhere to local COVID guidelines and are responsible for travelling to and from Chicago.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.