Gran Alacant graffiti “artist” takes aim at Brits.

A RECENT spate of graffiti in Gran Alacant looks to be taking aim at Brits – with the “artist” appearing to imply that Britons are to blame for bringing COVID to the country.

The words; “Brits > COVID” are located on several walls across Gran Alacant – a popular expat resort – and some British residents are not happy.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



One of the acts of vandalism has been written on a busy road heading towards the pharmacy on C. Monte de Sta. Pola, which is on full-view to the public.

Euro Weekly News spoke to one resident about the graffiti who explained that they were “shocked” by the “artwork” and had “complained to local government officials, asking for the words to be removed.”

Despite registering a low number of COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic, another elderly resident was upset by the implication, stating: “I’ve followed all the rules, just like my Spanish neighbours.”

Another anti-Brit piece reading; “Brit > Shit” was plastered on the side of the Monte Faro urbanisation on Don Pueblo road.

However, when speaking to one Gran Alacant resident about the piece, the young father of two took it in good humour, telling EWN: “That’s just a Spanish person doing there English lessons.

“They have obviously lost their pen and pad so are using a tin of spray paint and the wall instead!”

Gran Alacant is one of the closest tourist resorts to Alicante Airport and is located on the Southern Costa Blanca. The majority of its population is made up of Brits, Scandanavians and other European citizens, although many Spanish residents live in Gran Alacant year-round.

In 2016, Gran Alacant had 14,000 inhabitants – although it has grown dramatically since then.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.