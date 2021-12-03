Father Xmas impersonators offered up to £100 an hour in Britain



Christmas grottos across Britain are suffering a Father Xmas shortage brought about by Covid and also Brexit. As a result, many places are offering up to £100 an hour for Santa impersonators. Job sites are being inundated with vacancies for Father Xmas jobs, where applicants can earn up to £800 a day.

“The ideal candidate must have some knowledge of Christmas”, said one job offer, “However, training will be provided along with a realistic costume and the ability to earn various amounts”, it added.

In previous years, a Santa could earn £10 an hour, but this year it has quadrupled and somebody can earn £40 an hour for dressing up in the iconic red outfit and putting the white beard on. At that rate, it would be possible to rake in around £17,000 for the whole month of December.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



‘Nextdoor‘, is a Community networking site, and its boss, Roisin O’Neil, explained, “We truly believe every town, village and community deserves a visit from Santa”. So much so that they have trained 100 volunteer ‘Father Christmases’, to be able to supply various neighbourhoods.

The company had conducted a previous survey, the results of which showed that as many 80 per cent of children across the country could miss out on a festive visit to Santa. An incredible 22 per cent of parents said there was no Santa’s grotto in the immediate vicinity.

“Santa and his elves are not immune to the shortage of seasonal workers”, warned Jack Kennedy, who is a UK economist for job search site indeed.co.uk, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.