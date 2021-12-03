Estepona City Council upgrades its urban planning and electronic administration

Estepona City Council has integrated its electronic administration with its Territorial Information System to offer access to citizens looking to investigate urban planning consultations.

The Deputy Mayor of the Economic Area, Human Resources and Innovation, José María Ayala, has reported that the Estepona City Council is at the administrative forefront after carrying out a pioneering project of total integration between electronic administration, the Territorial Information System (SITES), the Electronic Headquarters, the rest of the City Council’s computer programs and, these in turn, with the different computer platforms of the State.

José María Ayala has pointed out the importance of the city having this tool because it allows automating the transfer of information, simplifies procedures and increases the ability to work with other administrations and with citizens.

José María Ayala has pointed out that SITES is a new tool, which is in full development and offers the possibility of implementing numerous services to improve the interaction between citizens and the City Council.

For now, the SITES has already been open to the public so that interested parties can make inquiries related to urban and street planning. From now on, citizens, professionals, companies and different public administrations will be able to access the viewer of the street map and urban planning modules through the following link: https://sites.estepona.es/VisorWebGIS/#/ SITEstepona

Ayala has indicated that this work has been possible with the co-financing of ERDF funds within the framework of EDUSI (Sustainable Urban Development Strategy. Estepona).

