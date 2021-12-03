Dead body with multiple bullet wounds found in Alhaurin el Grande home

Dead body with multiple bullet wounds found in Alhaurin el Grande home. image: guardia civil

Dead body with multiple bullet wounds found in Alhaurin el Grande home

The Guardia Civil is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man of Belgian origin in Alhaurin el Grande. His body was discovered in a property last midnight, Thursday, December 2, with several bullet wounds. Investigators are now trying to establish the circumstances surrounding what is obviously a criminal act.

An alert was put out after a friend of the deceased had called the 112 emergency services from Belgium, saying she had not heard from her friend in some days, and that she was concerned for his wellbeing.

112 Andalucia immediately deployed patrols from the Guardia Civil to the location in the Camino Cucazorra area of Alhaurin el Grande. The Provincial Consortium firefighters were also dispatched in case it was necessary to enter the home via another means than the front door.

Once access was gained to the home, police officers found the body of a man aged between 30 and 40, which reportedly had multiple bullet wounds. Several spent bullet casings were also found at the scene. Ongoing investigations have been declared secret by the Guardia Civil.

After his body was removed from the property, it was transferred to a hospital for radiological tests. Later, it was sent to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML), where an autopsy will be performed, as reported by diariosur.es.

