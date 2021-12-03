Carboneras decarbonised

Carboneras decarbonised
CARBONERAS PLANT: Now officially closed and soon to be dismantled Photo credit: Javier Campos

ENERGY company Endesa has now received the official document confirming the closure of the Carboneras’ power station.

This means that stripping down the installation can begin, a project that will be carried out by specialised personnel working to circular-economy guidelines to waste as little material as possible.

The dismantling process will nevertheless involve demolishing the iconic chimney, only kilometres away from the road, to pave the way for the plant’s new role.

“This is a landmark document,” declared the power station’s director Juan Luis Redondo.

“We now have everything prepared to abandon coal and embark on a new future for this area, which we aren’t abandoning. We are simply changing our activities,” he said.

“Decarbonisation is now a reality and we are working on dismantling the plant and choosing the projects that will shape this zone.”


Redondo explained that by closing the Carboneras plant, Endesa was instead embarking on a new stage in constructing a project for the future.

 


