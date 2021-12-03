Big names confirmed for Mallorca Live 2022

Big names have been added to the Mallorca Live Festival 2022 line-up.

Some big names have been confirmed for Mallorca Live Festival 2022, which will take place on June 24, 25 and 26 at the old Aquapark in Calvia, including Franz Ferdinand, Muse and Metronomy.

35 artists have been added to the line-up, which is roughly half of the acts performing at the festival.

Scottish band Franz Ferdinand will perform at Mallorca Live as part of their Hits to The Head tour and it’s their only confirmed festival date in Spain so far.

Metronomy, one of the most respected bands on the international music scene, will be staging their first concert in Mallorca. Their new album, ‘Small World’ is scheduled for release in February 2022 and will be their 7th.

The electronic rock band Goose from Belgium have promised that they will get people dancing all day long.

Wizard Jeff Mills, who’s one of Detroit’s most famous techno DJs, and The Blessed Madonna who’s one of the most coveted artists on the planet, have also been confirmed for the festival’s electronics offering.

Other iconic DJs at the Mallorca Live Festival, include Ben Ufo, Monolink, Max Cooper, Cobblestone Jazz and Red Axes.

The Mallorca Live Festival 2022 has something for everyone. There’s futuristic pop by Sen Senra and Delaporte; the unique talent of Rigoberta Bandini; 70’s psychedelic sounds from Rufus T. Firefly; urban pop by Alizzz and Cupido; indie music from Shinova and Elyella as well as Argentine rapper Trueno and alternative electronic folk from Mexico’s Pahua and the Argentine electronic duo Klik & Frik.