Armani joins Calvin Klein, Gucci and Burberry in ditching angora fur.

ICONIC fashion brand Armani joins the likes of Calvin Klein, Gucci and Burberry in ditching the use of angora fur – a product made from rabbit hair – as part of its fur-free policy. The move will come into effect starting from the 2022-23 autumn/winter season.

At Armani “the percentage of clothing items containing angora wool is very low and we plan to replace it with materials that meet higher criteria in terms of animal well-being,” a group spokeswoman said.

The Italian luxury company joins a string of brands banning the extremely soft wool removed from live rabbits, under pressure from animal rights organisations and more environmentally conscious shoppers.

The largest animal rights organisation in the world, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), reacted by saying: “Rabbits everywhere are hopping for joy over this victory”.

And in a statement, PETA Vice President of International Programmes, Mimi Bekhechi said: “Today’s socially conscious fashion consumers want nothing to do with an industry that rips the hair out of fully conscious rabbits’ bodies.

“PETA is celebrating Armani’s decision to extend their no-fur policy to include Angora, and encourages all designers still using it to get with the times.”

Last month, PETA announced that luxury e-commerce platform Farfetch would also stop selling angora wool by April 2022.

Armani Group, which operates brands like Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani, EA7, and Armani Exchange, banned other types of fur in 2016 and signed in 2019 the ‘Fashion Pact’ with other major industry players to address climate change, the company said in a statement.

Since then, the company has flirted with various animal-free designs, using vegan alternatives to leather and fur.

Other fashion companies that have banned using angora fur include Gucci, Calvin Klein, Valentino, Diane von Furstenberg, Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, and Stella McCartney.

