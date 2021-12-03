Algar river-mouth plans

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Algar river-mouth plans
ALGAR RIVER: 10,000 square metres of river-mouth land will be compulsorily purchased Photo credit: Joanbanjo

THE regional government is set to compulsorily purchase 10,000 square metres of land at the Algar rivermouth in Altea.

According to Spanish media reports, the Generalitat has allocated €529,026 for an operation affecting eight plots between the l’Espigo and Cap Negret beaches.  Five of these are catalogued as rural land and three are public property, the same media sources said.

Arcadi España, who heads the regional Territorial Policies department, explained that the Generalitat intended to restore the zone to its natural state, assisting the return of marsh birds currently absent from the wetlands.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

His department foresees the “strategic withdrawal” of certain uses, including access and unauthorised parking, España said, in an oblique reference to the motorhomes that persist in parking at the Algar river-mouth.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here