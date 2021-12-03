Algar river-mouth plans

THE regional government is set to compulsorily purchase 10,000 square metres of land at the Algar rivermouth in Altea.

According to Spanish media reports, the Generalitat has allocated €529,026 for an operation affecting eight plots between the l’Espigo and Cap Negret beaches. Five of these are catalogued as rural land and three are public property, the same media sources said.

Arcadi España, who heads the regional Territorial Policies department, explained that the Generalitat intended to restore the zone to its natural state, assisting the return of marsh birds currently absent from the wetlands.

His department foresees the “strategic withdrawal” of certain uses, including access and unauthorised parking, España said, in an oblique reference to the motorhomes that persist in parking at the Algar river-mouth.