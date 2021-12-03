Alec Baldwin's emotional bombshell interview

In an emotional interview, Alec Baldwin discussed the accidental shooting on the set of Rust.

In an emotional interview aired on ABC last night, December 2, Alec Baldwin said that he was not aware that he had shot the director of photography Halyna Hutchins until several minutes after the accident.

“I thought to myself, ‘Did she pass out?” The notion that there was a real bullet in that pistol did not occur to me until probably 45 minutes or an hour passed,” the actor explained during an interview with George Stephanopoulos.

According to Baldwin, the confusion on set was evident since no one “could understand” what happened in the seconds immediately after the shot, to the point that he came to think that Halyna had suffered a heart attack.

“The mere idea that someone had put a real bullet was not even possible,” he said visibly moved.

Asked by @GStephanopoulos how a real bullet got on the "Rust" set, Alec Baldwin says: “I have no idea. Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

Watch TOMORROW 8pm ET on ABC and stream later on @hulu.

“I NEVER PULLED THE TRIGGER”

In primetime and through one of the main American television networks, the actor offered, through tears, a detailed description of the moment in which the fatal accident occurred.

Baldwin insisted that he “never pulled the trigger” but that, following the directions of the cinematographer herself, he cocked the gun into firing position during a rehearsal of camera positions for the film.

“She is next to the camera. The camera is here. She is giving me instructions on how she wants the angle of the scene and I draw the gun,” he described.

“I’m not aiming at the camera lens. I hold the gun where she tells me to hold it. Which turned out to be under her armpit. (…) We continue and then I start to cock the gun. I’m not going to shoot her.”

“‘Just act it out, can you see it?’ And then I let go of the hammer on the pistol and the pistol goes off,” he continued.

After the shot, Baldwin stood for a minute next to her, who was still conscious and in ‘shock’ until she finally fainted.

“Everybody was horrified,” he said.

Even when more than a month has passed since the event, Baldwin still does not know the origin of that bullet.

“Someone put live ammunition in that gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be in the building,” he said.

And he settled the question by saying: “I can’t say who it was but it wasn’t me.”

The actor, who was also a producer on the film, burst into tears when talking about Hutchins: “It doesn’t seem real to me (…) She was loved and admired by everyone who worked with her.”

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin. The first interview since the fatal accident on the 'Rust' movie set. The emotional special with @GStephanopoulos breaks tonight at 8/7c on @ABC.

INVESTIGATION IN PROGRESS

The interview is broadcast the same week that investigators from the state of New Mexico (USA) have ordered the registration of the company that supplied the ammunition and weapons for the filming of the film.

According to the local press, the Police are trying to find out the exact origin of the ammunition delivered by PDQ Arm & Prop LLC, a company based in Albuquerque and whose owner, Seth Kenny, told authorities that he remembered seeing a shipment that it “caught his eye” because it was tagged in an unusual way.

The business owner had previously worked with the father of Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the 24-year-old hired as a weapons manager in Baldwin’s production and whose father has acknowledged that he used live ammunition for target practice on other shootings.

LAWSUITS AGAINST BALDWIN

Two weeks ago, the film’s script supervisor Mamie Mitchell and chief lighting officer Serge Svetnoy filed lawsuits against Baldwin and other members of the production for putting the safety of employees at risk.

Statements from crew members working on the set of “Rust” describe a precarious work environment in which protests piled up and half a dozen employees resigned on the same day of the accident.

For his part, the Santa Fe town sheriff, Adan Mendoza, said last month that he had found about 500 rounds of ammunition in the study, including a mixture of “blank cartridges, fake bullets and real bullets.”

The full interview is available on Hulu.