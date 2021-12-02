Worth the wait

AFTER a wait of practically two decades, extensions to the Marina Baja hospital in Villajoyosa are closer to becoming reality.

The regional government’s Health department has now put out to tender the €59.925 million contract to add 30,000 square feet of new buildings to the existing installation that covers an area of 33,000 square metres.

“This very good news demonstrates once again the regional government’s commitment to Villajoyosa and to resolving one of the Marina Baja’s longest-standing healthcare demands,” La Vila’s mayor Andreu Verdu said on hearing the news.

The new, one-storey building connected to the existing hospital will house a new A and E department as well as most of the installation’s techno-assistance services. There will be a short stay unit, a new diagnostic imaging zone with two rooms for CT scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), conventional radiology and mammography.

This in turn will free up enough space in the currently-overcrowded hospital for an additional 52 hospital beds.

There will also be a new surgical block with 12 operating theatres, plus space for another two should these become necessary, as well as a new Obstetrics area and a gynaecological Emergencies section.