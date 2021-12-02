Virgin Media crashes leaving thousands of Brits without internet access.

Thousands of customers were left without Internet access, and unable to watch TV or even make phone calls as Virgin Media crashed on Thursday morning, December 2.

Outages were reported on Down Detector. According to the website at 11am more than 17,000 issues had been reported already.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The problem has been confirmed by Virgin Media who took to Twitter. The company said: “We’re aware of an issue currently affecting TV services and are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

This is not the only recent Virgin Media outage as last week around 2,000 people had issues with their Internet.

One person pointed out the Virgin Media outage and said: “Whole tv is down, Glasgow, what’s going on? Directs to a website that’s also down, the big question is, have you been hacked?

“And is my personal info safe?! When will it be back up?”

A customer took to Twitter and said: “Can you inform us what is happening with TV signal in Perth. I have no tv and can’t get onto the website. It also appears to be down. Tried phoning but can’t get through.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.