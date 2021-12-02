Valencian Community: Establishments could be fined thirty-thousand euros for breaking COVID passport rules.

Individuals could also be fined as part of new COVID passport rules.

ESTABLISHMENTS in the Valencian Community could be fined up to thirty-thousand euros for breaking COVID passport rules, sources from the Consell have leaked.

According to Levante-EMV, sanctions for individuals and hotel, restaurant, leisure and entertainment establishments that fail to comply with the new COVID passport rules – which comes into effect from midnight on Friday, December 3 – could range from 60 to 30,000 euros.

Fines for two types of infringements – minor and serious – could be issued when the new measures start, with penalties ranging from 60 to 600 euros in the first case, and up to 30,000 euros in the second, according to sources from the Generalitat.

Here are the guidelines for the two types of infringements, Levante-EMV allege will be rolled out:

The premises that fail to display correct signage about the vaccination certificate will commit a minor offence, while customers who refuse to show their COVID passports may be sanctioned in the same way. Establishments may be fined for a serious infringement when they do not ask for the certificate or allow access inside.

The COVID passport will be mandatory from midnight on Friday, December 3 for bars and restaurants with a capacity of more than 50 people. It will also be used in leisure and entertainment venues as well as spaces for recreational and gambling activities, with catering services, again with a capacity of more than 50 people.

Music festivals and concerts are also affected by the announcement.

Where will the covid passport be mandatory:

Hotel and restaurants with a capacity of more than 50 people Local leisure and entertainment venues Spaces for recreational and gambling activities (such as bingo halls or casinos) that have a restaurant service Hospital visits Visits to residences – both public and private Entertainment events, celebrations and music festivals (both indoors and outdoors) and when masks can not be used

The measure is set to be in place for 30 days and the order will be published in the Official Gazette of the Valencian Community (DOGV) on Friday, December 3.

