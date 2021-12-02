UK fights back against gender violence. Domestic abuse and sexual offences are to set be treated as seriously as knife crime.

The government has announced that it is fighting back against gender violence and that domestic abuse and sexual offences could soon be tackled under the umbrella of “serious violence”. Parliament is currently considering changes to legislation that will require public bodies to tackle domestic abuse and sexual offences in the same way they currently approach “serious violence”.

According to the government: “Introducing a Serious Violence Duty will improve wholesale understanding of the drivers of serious violence and help prevent future crime and tragedy. It will mean that police, government, and health bodies must collaborate locally, so that they can develop more holistic strategies to protect people from harm, including through early intervention.”

Nicole Jacobs is the Domestic Abuse Commissioner. She believes that the government is taking gender violence seriously. She commented: “I am delighted that the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has listened and taken this decision which marks a huge step forward in the government’s approach to tackling domestic abuse and sexual violence.

“It sends a very clear message to victims and survivors that tackling and preventing domestic abuse and sexual violence are top priorities and not optional extras. This amendment will ensure there is an early intervention, public health focused approach to tackling serious violent crime.”

Priti Patel the Home Secretary commented: “Any instance of violence towards another human being is sickening and it is incumbent upon all in authority to try and prevent it from occurring.

“There are numerous public sector bodies and agencies with a responsibility to protect young and vulnerable people from harm – and they must get better at working together to deliver for them. That is exactly why the Serious Violence Duty is so important.

“Following tireless work on this important issue by Baroness Bertin, I am bringing forward changes to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill to make clear that domestic abuse and sexual offences – which do untold and often long-term damage to victims – can be included in local strategies for tackling serious violence.”

