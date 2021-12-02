Rafael Benitez will not be sacked according to Everton owner.

Everton were beaten 4-1 in last night’s Merseyside derby.

EVERTON manager Rafael Benitez will not be sacked, according to the club’s owner, Farhad Moshiri – despite boos echoing around Goodison Park after a damaging 4-1 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool on Wednesday, December 1.

Moshiri said that the 61-year-old has his full backing and will be given the ‘time’ and ‘support’ he needs to strengthen his squad and turn the situation around.

Moshiri was not present at Goodison Park for the game but speaking to talkSPORT this morning (December 2) said Benitez still has his backing despite cries for him to be sacked.

Moshiri told presenter Jim White: “Yes. Football is about crisis one and glory the following day.

“Rafa is a good manager and underperformance is largely due to the injuries.

“In the next two weeks, we will get to a full squad. In the meantime, results will improve.

“Rafa needs time to have his mark on the squad. He will be supported to add depth to the squad, managers need time.

“I have no doubt that we will have a strong second half to the season.”

The Merseyside club have now lost six of their last seven matches in the Premier League and find themselves languishing down in 14th place.

