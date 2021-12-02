On-duty police officer sprayed in the face

An on-duty police officer was sprayed in the face on Wednesday, December 1. At the moment the substance is as yet unidentified.

The Metropolitan Police said “the police officer was sprayed with the substance at around 8pm on Wednesday while on duty at the Palace of Westminster in Millbank”. Police immediately scrambled their air response unit to search for the suspect. After the police officer was sprayed in the face, the culprit fled in the direction of Victoria Tower Gardens.

“The attacked officer suffered mild irritation to his face. He was assessed by London Ambulance Service and did not require hospital treatment” the Met said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This police officer sprayed in face was not the first time police were involved in an incident yesterday. Earlier in the day, a man was detained by armed police outside the Houses of Parliament. An eye witness said “he climbed into Parliament before being tasered by police”.

The Met confirmed they had arrested a man on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site and said the incident was not terror-related. After the arrest, people could see a man sat down with his back to the gates sitting just inside the perimeter. He was handcuffed and had police guarding him.

A spokesman for the force said: “At around 15:00hrs today, 1 December, a man was detained and arrested at Carriage Gates inside the Palace of #Westminster on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site. The arrest is not terror related.”

A Met Police spokesperson said the police officer sprayed in the face and the trespassing incident were not linked.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.