Malaga hoteliers and nightlife request Covid passport

Hoteliers and nightlife in Malaga ask for the covid passport to avoid new restrictions.

Both the hoteliers and the nightlife of Malaga consider that the Covid passport is a beneficial tool at the moment and favour its use in Andalucia, as the Government of Juanma Moreno wishes.

The presidents of the Asociacion Malagueña de Hosteleros (Mahos) and Andalucia de Noche have appeared before the media today, December 2, to endorse a measure that would force establishments to request the vaccination certificate from each client.

In the current scenario, they consider that this procedure represents “a lesser evil” in the face of a possible return of restrictions to combat the current increase in infections.

“If the Board is thinking about it, let it count on us. We foresee that this Covid passport is much better than not having a normal Christmas and that there are restrictions, which would be a very important stick for companies and it does not benefit anything,” said Frutos, arguing that it is “much better to have that passport than not to have Christmas.”

Rambla has also blessed the Covid passport and has called for “responsibility in messages” so as not to generate unnecessary alarmism among citizens: “We alert the population sometimes more than necessary. It is good to have responsibility and prudence but today the hospital occupancy rate is super low.”

Both representatives have also agreed that neither catering nor nightlife can allow further steps back in the form of restrictions that reduce business at a key time such as Christmas.

Both Frutos and Rambla have insisted that “many establishments have been closed for many months and others with very large restrictions, which means that we have a tremendous accumulated (losses).”

The request of the hoteliers and the nightlife sector has little chance of succeeding in the short term. On the same morning that Frutos and Rambla have raised the implementation of the Covid passport, the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA) has ruled against the order related to the certificate that the Andalucian Government had raised to be able to demand it in residences and health centres.