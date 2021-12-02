The international architecture festival will hold its first Malaga architecture Open House in December, 10 to 12.

The international architecture festival, which began in London in 1992 and now takes place in 46 cities around the world, will offer, in its first edition, routes in Malaga guided by architects through places like the Picasso Museum or the roof of the cathedral.

Nearly forty spaces in the city have joined the initiative, making Malaga the first Andalucian city to participate in this festival. The aim is to bring Malaga architecture to the public and show them glorious places that have been closed for years due to reconstruction.

The festival coordinator, Francisco Gonzalez said at the presentation on November 30, “this transformation has played a key role in Malaga architecture”. He also highlighted the “commitment to culture” that has made Malaga “a city of museums located in pre-existing buildings rehabilitated forming a mesh that connects them together,” and this also means having put “the architectural heritage at the service of culture”.

During the festival, the public will be able to visit, guided by the architects responsible for the rehabilitation, the Picasso Museum, “a Mediterranean Renaissance palace transformed into a museum”, or the Palacio de la Aduana de Carlos III, which houses the Museum of Malaga. There will also be routes through the Contemporary Art Center (CAC Malaga), “with the great expressionist ship designed by architect Gutierrez Soto”, originally built as a wholesale market, and the Pompidou Center.

The program also includes the Carmen Thyssen Museum and the renovation of urban spaces “with the integration of the port and the reconversion of the Soho port district”, with which “the city has reinvented itself from its origins”.

