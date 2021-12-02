Ikea customers forced to sleep in store due to heavy snow in Denmark

Ikea customers and staff were forced to sleep in the store due to heavy snow in Denmark that left them stranded.

Six customers and around 24 Ikea employees were stranded after a heavy snowstorm and were forced to spend the night in the store, sleeping in the beds on display.

Around 30 centimetres of snow fell in the city of Aalborg, stopping customers and employees from getting home when the store closed on Wednesday, December 1.

The manager of the store, Peter Elmose, said that they slept on the beds, mattresses and sofabeds in the exhibition room on the first floor. This allowed people to “choose the exact bed they had always wanted to try”. According to Elmose, they spent the night watching television and eating, and they enjoyed a pleasant evening.

The public-service Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) informed viewers that the employees of the toy store next door had also spent the night in the store due to the heavy snow.

“It’s much better than sleeping in the car. It was nice and warm and we are happy that they let us in,” said Michelle Barrett, one of the employees at the toy store. “We just laughed about the situation, because we probably won’t ever experience it again,” she added.

