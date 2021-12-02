Hypnotist shows on the Costa del Sol

THE Costa del Sol has a new fun attraction after hypnotist Tony Charles has begun offering comedy stage hypnosis shows.

Tony, who has just finished a hypnotist show at the Chamber of Secrets in Torremolinos, began studying hypnotherapy around three years and turned professional, offering his services across the Costa del Sol, during the pandemic.

Tony, who moved to Spain from England in 2013, now works with clients, does comedy shows and offers private parties for companies from his Clear View Hypnotherapy Centre in Mijas.

He told the Euro Weekly News: “I began studying hypnotherapy about three yeas ago and wanted to do something with it. When the pandemic came in I was able to do it.”

Accredited with the UK Hypnosis Academy, Tony told the EWN he now works with clients on various issues, including weight loss, as well as working on his comedy shows.

He said: “I really love doing the shows and making people laugh. No one on the coast is doing hypnosis shows.

“Its very fun and introduces people to hypnotherapy, it relaxes people and then we unleash them onto the audience.”

For more information about Tony´s services or his next shows, visit www.clearviewhypnotherapycentre.com or contact him at [email protected] or 711 005 596.

