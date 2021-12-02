Huge channel outages on Freeview, ITV and Channel 4

Channel 4, ITV and Freeview have apparently stopped working for thousands of users in the UK.

Channel 4, ITV and Freeview have apparently stopped working for thousands of users in the UK. The huge outage has affected major live channels and has been reported by users since approximately 2:20pm.

People have been heading to online outage checker Down Detector to complain about the issue.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Thousands have taken to the internet to warn of the outage, claiming that the channels have “no signal.”

Live outage maps indicate that issues seem to be mainly in London, however, reports are also coming in from Manchester and Birmingham.

Users have also taken to Twitter saying that the outages are linked to specific Freeview channels.

TV fans have said that BBC is still working, however, ITV and Channel 4 are not available.

One wrote: “Any one else’s terrestrial TV gone down? #freeview”