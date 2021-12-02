Help the rescuers!

Rescuers need help
VELDHUIZEN FAMILY: They provide a forever home for 100 animals Photo credit: Alex Velduizen

LAST June, the Euro Weekly News featured the Asociacion y Refugio para Animales sin Posibilidades (ASRA) in Muro de Alcoy.

This non-profitmaking sanctuary is run by Alex Veldhuizen, ASRA’s co-president with her brother Dieko, helped by parents Rosa and Helco.

They save and take in animals that are handicapped,  traumatised, or chronically or terminally-ill but without any official funding, they are struggling to keep going.

“This makes it difficult take in any new animals, as we must focus on caring for those that are already with us,” Alex explained to the Euro Weekly News.

The Veldhuizens have around 100 animals to look after, principally cats although there are 18 dogs, a sheep saved from the slaughterhouse and rescue hens.

“All the animals that we take in stay with us forever,” Alex said.


“We are having to say no to the requests that we receive practically every day to take in animals.”

ASRA currently owe their vet more than €1000, but with overheads of around €5,000 a month, there are many expenses – like wet food for the cats each week – that they simply cannot cover.

“We hope the New Year will be better for us and that our Teaming group can grow,” Alex said.


Teaming is a platform where donors arrange to pay €1 a month to a group of their choice. More details of this and other ways of donating to help ASRA can be found on the Asociacion y Refugio para Animales sin Posibilidades Facebook page and their www.asraspain.org website.

