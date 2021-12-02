Good news – Unemployment in Andalucia fell by 1.13% in November.

GOOD NEWS – Unemployment fell in Andalucia in November by 1.13 per cent as Spain saw unemployment fall dramatically – recording its best November in history.

In Andalucia, there are now 9,162 fewer unemployed people, meaning that last month ended with 800,248 people registered in the community’s employment service offices, according to data from the Ministry of Employment and Social Economy.

Compared to November 2020, unemployment has fallen by 17.20 per cent in Andalucia, representing 166,256 fewer unemployed.

The 1.13 per cent drop in November is half the national unemployment rate, which stood at 2.28 per cent, although the year-on-year rate is similar, as unemployment in Spain as a whole fell by 17.36 per cent – meaning there is 74,381 fewer unemployed.

And according to data published on Thursday, December 2 by the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy, a record number of contracts have also been issued.

The Department headed by Yolanda Díaz has also highlighted that, with the fall in November, unemployment now stands at a record nine consecutive months of decreases – which has seen a reduction of 826,102 unemployed people accumulated over this period.

In November, 2,021,546 contracts were registered, 39.4 per cent more than in the same month in 2020. Of these, 282,981 were permanent contracts, a figure that represents 14 per cent of the total number of contracts, which is the highest in history for November and double that of November 2020 (+120.7 per cent).

The Ministry has also reported that spending on benefits derived from workers in ERTE reached 189 million euros in October (the latest data available), the lowest figure since the ERTE scheme was implemented.

