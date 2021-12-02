easyJet offers refunds for families who can’t meet Spain’s new rules

easyJet offers holiday refunds for families who can’t meet Spain’s new covid rules.

easyJet holidays are helping families caught out by the new coronavirus rules put in place by Spain since December 1. The company is allowing free cancellations to Spanish destinations up until the end of December for families who cannot meet the new rules.

The latest travel policy means that anyone wanting to head to Spain needs to be fully vaccinated and be able to prove it. This could cause problems for families as vaccination proof is needed for children aged between 12 and 17 years old.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Spain now requires anyone entering Spain from the UK to prove that they are fully vaccinated. A vaccine certificate is needed and both doses must have been given a minimum of 14 days before departure.

The new rules have caused concern for many families heading to Spain. This is because some children aged 12-17 are not yet vaccinated. The new rules would mean that they cannot visit Spain at the moment.

easyJet has stepped up and is now allowing free cancellations before the end of the month for families whose children cannot meet the new COVID rules.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.