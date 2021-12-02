Delivering Superfast broadband to Scotland. The government is helping people boost their broadband speeds using technology including satellites.

The Scottish Government has extended its superfast broadband voucher scheme until the end of March 2022. Homes and businesses will be able to apply for funding to the tune of £400. The funding comes as part of the Reaching 100% (R100) Scottish Broadband Voucher Scheme.

People in hard to reach areas could also gain an extra £250 in funding.

A reliable broadband connection is a necessity for many people, especially amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Economy Secretary Kate Forbes commented: “The pandemic has reinforced the necessity for everyone to have access to fast, reliable broadband, whether for work, business, or their personal use.

“We will make sure everyone – regardless of where they live – has access to an acceptable level of connectivity so they can be part of the digital world. Extending the voucher scheme will help ensure no-one is excluded while we continue to roll out superfast broadband solutions across Scotland.

“Accessing fast and reliable broadband has never been so important and for our more rural communities it is vital. That is why the Scottish Government is making substantial investments in digital infrastructure to ensure all of Scotland has access to high speed internet.”

The government explained more about the scheme and said: “The vouchers can be used to boost broadband speeds by accessing technologies such as those using satellites, mobile and wireless solutions. They are an interim measure pending completion of the Scottish Government’s programme to deliver superfast speeds by installing permanent broadband connections in areas where the work is not viable for commercial providers.”

