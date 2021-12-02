CVC to invest €2 billion in Spanish football

In a record breaking deal, CVC is to invest €2 billion in Spanish football. The funds will be used to build the future of the elite game and to cement La Liga as the premier league in the world. That growth will come through the invest in infrastructure, innovation and spectator experience.

The majority of the investment, 70%, will new channelled through La Liga Impulso, the strategic project designed to grow the elite game in Spain. The intention is not only to grow the game through grass roots development and TV coverage, but also to develop the game’s infrastructure. Attention will also be given the use of technology in the league and to innovation, look at ways the game and the experience for fans can be improved.

A further 15% will be used to raise the staff cost ceiling and the balance to reduce debt within the game.

On the December 10th, all the professional clubs will meet to ratify the agreement with the investment firm, including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Athletic Club. Currently the three clubs are not included.

Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, has described the investment as “a response to the challenges the game faces in the medium and long term.” Continuing he explains “the objective of the agreement is to provide clubs with the tools needed to transform their management model and thus give life to a much more attractive competition.”

The objective of the agreement, Tebas explains, is to provide the clubs with tools needed to make the league increasingly competitive and exciting by strengthening the four fundamental pillars: the experiences of the fans; an innovative and technological leap; the facilities and services of the clubs, and the modernisation of business channels.

Understandably teams are keen to hear what they will get and how they will benefit from the news that CVC is to invest €2 billion in Spanish Football.

