Christmas Fayre in Arboleas
DECEMBER DATE: Don’t miss the Christas Fayre hosted by Age Support Almanzora and Walk for Life Arboleas Photo credit: Age Support Almanzora

AGE SUPPORT ALMANZORA and Walk for Life Arboleas host a Christmas Fayre on Saturday, December 11.

This will be held from 4pm to 8pm at the Arboleas Social Centre, opposite the medical centre.

“Come along to enjoy mulled wine and mince pies and meet Santa,” said Age Support Almanzora’s Judi Bedford-Keogh.

There will be more than 40 craft stalls selling jewellery, soap, candles, craft beer and Christmas gifts as well as hot food, a bar, raffles, tombola, a cake stall and also a bottle stall.

The Fusion Charity Band and Breeze FM will be providing music throughout the afternoon and evening.

“There is a Kiddies Fancy Dress Parade for children under 12, so get your little ones to come along and join in the fun,” Judi said.


Entrance to the Fayre is just €1 and is free to children under 12.

