Christmas comes to Malaga’s Coin with prizes and a stunning Christmas hamper.

Coin has launched its Christmas initiative to promote local consumption and show its commitment to local products. The Coin Town Council is collaborating with the business association Fedelhorce.

The Christmas campaign will award up to 2,000 euros for purchases in local businesses, as well as a prize draw for a large basket of local products and services.

The councillor for Commerce and Industry, Miguel Vázquez; the manager of Fedelhorce, Pablo Cabrera; and the president of Fedelhorce in Coín, Guillermo Álvarez, explained how the Christmas campaign will work. Both shoppers and companies will be able to win prizes.

Vázquez commented: “It is a very interesting campaign that is also committed to new technologies using FedelAPP to stamp purchases made in all establishments. This is in addition to the other commercial initiatives undertaken for this Christmas in support of local commerce.”

All local businesses can join the campaign until December 10. The Christmas prizes include 2,000 euros divided into 20 prizes of 100 euros to be drawn according to purchase records in FedelAPP. A Christmas hamper with products and services of companies in the city will also be raffled off.

Cabrera explained: “It is a dynamic and very participative campaign in which both residents and business owners can benefit, as prizes will be awarded to those businesses with the most FedelAPP registrations, those who have given out the most vouchers or those who have submitted the most offers.”

There are already more than fifty companies signed up for the campaign and the organisers hope to exceed one hundred soon.

