Celebrate International Mountain Day

BENITACHELL’S impressive cliffs have been chosen for the International Mountain Day trail on December 12.

Organised annually by Marina Alta’s We Love Mountains Association, this year’s edition will follow the Puig de La LLorença to Penya-segats de La Marina (La Marina Cliffs) route.

Benitachell’s cliffs are part of the Penya-segats de la Marina which have been protected since 2009 as a Site of Community Importance (LIC) and cover 943 hectares of cliffs that link Javea, Benitachell and Teulada-Moraia.

Participants in the International Mountain Day hike will meet at 8.30am in Benitachell outside Edificio El Puig adjoining Lady Elizabeth School to pick up their numbers and t-shirts, setting out at 9pm to reach the top of the Puig de la Llorença peak.

From here they will head for Cala Llebeign, following the cliff path to Cala del Moraig, from where a bus will take them back to the starting point.

Places are limited and participants should register on the www.welovemountains.org website. The €5 fee includes insurance and a t-shirt.