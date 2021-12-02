Carlos Santana to take a break from music

In a video posted by Carlos Santana today on his Facebook page, the guitar maestro has said he will be taking a break from music, recording and touring.

Santana, who is still regarded as one of the bests musicians in the world today, said that “he recently had to make a little visit to the hospital after experiencing some discomfort in his chest.” The musician did not elaborate further other than to say that on the advice of the doctors he would be taking a break from music, to get his health back.

Apologising to his fans, Carlos Santana said that no one would want to see him play when he is not at his best, so it seemed right that he should take a break and return when he is back to full health.

