Deep fake porn and nidification images are becoming all the more common with improvements in technology making it easier for those in the business to create the lifelike images. Maria Miller, MP for Basingstoke, believes that woman are mainly the target and that these images should be made a sex crime with commensurate penalties.

Including the making and sharing of these images in the “sexual abuse” section of the online safety bill, would allow those affected to seek proper redress as it would police to take appropriate action.

Miller will bring an adjournment debate to the Commons today in which she will outline the “devastating” impact such images have on the victims. Deep fake images make use of ordinary photos that are taken with or without the persons consent and literally “undressed” by the software before being shared publicly.

Such images can also be used for videos including violent or illegal extreme material such as rape.

Miller says that “Women in the UK have faced a growing problem of image-based sexual abuse over the past decade but the scale of the problem is increasing.” Official figures show the number of image based abuse reports have increased by 87% in the last year alone.

Miller previously campaigned successfully to outlaw “revenge porn” in 2015, after being contacted by constituents that had been a victim, hopes that her Call for deep fake porn to be made a sex crime will be successful.

