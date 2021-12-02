Britney Spears: Sam Asghari sparks wedding rumours with an Instagram post.

Many Britney Spears are fans excited and believe that she may have tied the knot with Sam Asghari. Asghari took to Instagram to post ahead of Spears’ birthday. Spears turns 40 today, December 2.

In the post, 27-year-old fitness expert Asghari called Spears his wife. This could be wishful thinking though as later on Spears referred to him as her fiancé.

Asghari’s post read: “I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world.”

He went on to add: “Everyday is your birthday my queen. Happy 1st birthday to my wife #dec2nd @britneyspears.”

Spears also took to social media and shared photos of the pair together. She commented: “Oh the precious joy today,”

“Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away …. as you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics … I’ve been working out and it’s real … whatever !!!! God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!”

