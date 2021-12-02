Britain secures millions of extra shots of variant-busting Covid jabs. The UK is determined to prevent future waves of the virus.

114 million additional doses of various Covid jabs have been secured. The UK now has over 400 million shots on order. The coronavirus vaccination programme has been ramped up and 400 military staff are set to be drafted in to help out.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid commented: “These new deals will future proof the Great British vaccination effort – which has so far delivered more than 115 million first, second and booster jabs across the UK – and will ensure we can protect even more people in the years ahead.

“This is a national mission and our best weapon to deal with this virus and its variants is to get jabs in arms – so when you are called forward, get the jab and get boosted.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to turn the UK into a “science superpower”. Johnson hopes to battle other diseases including dementia and cancer in the future.

Johnson commented: “With scientists around the world working tirelessly to learn more about the Omicron variant, we have never been more indebted to the extraordinary power of Life Sciences.

“Today I am bringing global industry leaders together to discuss our renewed efforts against Covid-19, while ensuring we are better equipped to tackle future healthcare challenges.

“As we press ahead with our goal to become a science superpower, the new investments made today will help us forge life-changing breakthroughs against other diseases, such as cancer and dementia, while creating hundreds of high-skilled jobs across the country.”

