Breaking News: Health rejects compulsory vaccination in Spain, because there is no need

Health rejects compulsory vaccination at a meeting today the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, because there is according to the scientists no need to. The Council members left the meeting today, after nine hours of discussion, having decided to leave current coronavirus restrictions unchanged.

Official advice received form the science community is that the best measure available is to avoid crowds, and that with such a high percentage of the community vaccinated there is no need to enforce compulsory vaccination.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, explained that one of the main reasons that they have been able to take this decision is the unbroken usage of masks “that protect against the variants of the coronavirus of all the letters of the Greek alphabet.” He continued that based on the scientific alerts for the Omicron variant, we need to understand whether the mutations that have operated in its genome imply a higher transmissibility or mortality.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The main message from the Council is the need to educate people on the need to continue taking precautions and where possible to maintain physical distance. In making the announcement Darias said that you should avoid crowds where possible, but that at the moment there was no need to reintroduce capacity restriction. In saying so he reminded people that it was mandatory for masks to be used indoors and in those situations outdoors where distance could not be maintained.

The first case of Omicron local transmission has been detected in Madrid. The 64-year-old male has been vaccinated with the the Astrazéneca serum and is currently a at home with mild symptoms.

The decision in which health rejects compulsory vaccination in Spain, is largely down to the high level of vaccination and the decision to continue using masks and to promote safe distancing. At the same meeting, the Council confirmed that the vaccination programme will continue.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.