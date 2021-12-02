Boris Johnson branded a ‘clown’ by Macron

Boris Johnson has been branded a ‘clown’ by Emmanuel Macron, according to a French magazine.

According to the French political magazine Le Canard Enchaîné, President Macron called Johnson a ‘clown’ in a private conversation while on a recent trip to Croatia. The comment followed a phone conversation between the two political leaders in which they discussed the current migrant crisis. As they were speaking, Johnson posted a letter to Macron on Twitter in which he made requests regarding France’s handling of the migrant situation.

The magazine quoted an exasperated Macron as saying, “BoJo talks to me at full speed, everything is going well, we have adult discussions, and then suddenly, he attacks us in an inelegant way.” He went on to say, “it’s always the same circus. It’s very sad to see that a great country that we could do so many things with is run by a clown.”

Just hours after saying those words, Macron made a public statement of a similar nature in Rome. He criticised Johnson’s choice of methods for communicating with neighbouring governments, such as Twitter and public comments, calling them “not serious”. He stated that France would be willing to negotiate “when the English government behaves more seriously”.

The official statement made last Friday by the French president was considered a rupture in the relations between the two countries, already tense due to disagreement surrounding issues such as fishing licenses, police control of the Channel and bilateral agreements after Brexit.

