Alleged ISIS terrorist captured in Venice.

A 25-YEAR-OLD Tunisian man, believed to be a member of an ISIS terrorist, has been captured and arrested by the police in Venice, Italy within the last hour (December 2).

The man has been on the run and had an international arrest warrant, with an extradition request, hanging over his head. He was wanted for ‘participation in a terrorist association and acts of terrorism’.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Investigators believe he belongs to a cell of the jihadist organisation.

The arrest was carried out by the Digos policemen of Venice and Gorizia, coordinated by the Central Directorate of the Prevention Police.

“The arrest of the young Tunisian man who was wanted as a member of an ISIS cell is an excellent result and possible thanks to the hard work of the Digos police in Venice and Gorizia, coordinated by the Central Police Prevention Directorate.

“Thanks to their commitment to national security,” Undersecretary of the Interior, Carlo Sibilia, said in his statement.

A press conference by the Venice Police Headquarters is scheduled for later this morning to reveal the details of the case.

ISIS is a militant Sunni Islamist group and formerly unrecognized quasi-state that follows a Salafi jihadist doctrine. It is also known as the Islamic State or the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

ISIS along with al Qaeda are strongly believed to be responsible for horrific attacks across the world including the 9/11 attacks in the USA.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.