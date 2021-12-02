50 infected with Omicron after Christmas party

A Christmas party in Norway has resulted in what is suspected to be the biggest Omicron infection outbreak yet.

Another 10 people have also had positive results from lateral flow tests.

It has already been confirmed by medics that the cases are not the Delta variant and that there is a “high probability” that those attending the party have been infected with the Omicron variant.

Officials have said that 50 people tested positive for Covid after taking PCR tests following a Christmas party for Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec at Louise Restaurant & Bar in Oslo.

According to reports, the company also has an office in South Africa and some of those attending the party had recently returned from there.

Those who tested positive and anyone they had been in close contact with are now in isolation. As well as those at the party, anyone who visited the Louise Restaurant and Bar between 10.30pm and 3am on November 26 and 27 have been asked to take a test.