Vandal arrested for preventing 504 booster shots being administered

A Great Yarmouth man has pleaded guilty after his actions prevented 504 vulnerable people from receiving their Covid-19 booster shots. Hayden Brown superglued the lock of a vaccination centre to stop vaccines from being administered in his Norfolk town.

The 53-year-old has been handed a three-month prison sentence after admitting the damage to the pharmacy door on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston. Brown admitted to criminal damage and causing a public nuisance at Norwich Magistrate’s court, and was subsequently sentenced to his prison stint on Wednesday, December 1.

Brown was arrested after being identified by covert cameras that had been put in place following two previous incidents on 12 November and 20 November. A total of 504 vulnerable people who had been called up to receive their Covid-19 booster jabs at the pharmacy were prevented from doing so by the damage.

Superintendent Nathan Clark said a “large number” of the people affected were elderly, adding: “This disruption will have caused great anxiety to those who have chosen to be vaccinated and then not [been] able to attend.”

The defendant also admitted to possessing cannabis, which was found at his home following his arrest.

The UK has stepped up its booster shots campaign in the wake of the new Coronavirus variant, Omicron. New restrictions have been implemented and the scope of the booster recipients has been widened in order to keep things as ‘normal as possible’ over Christmas.

