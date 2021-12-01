On Tuesday 29 November, the first day of the Valencian campaign aimed at electric scooters with fines imposed began.

On just the first day of the campaign aimed at electric scooters, 61 penalties were given and 508 scooters were checked. Most of the fines, 43 to be precise, were for the use of earphones, mobile phones or the lack of helmets. The fines ranged from 60 euros for minor offences to 1,000 euros in the most serious cases.

The Road Safety Division and the Valencia Coexistence and Safety Unit have also imposed 12 fines for driving on the pavement, which carries a fine of 101 euros, and three for driving on roads where there is no limit of 30 kilometres per hour, which is another 101 euros.

“It is essential that users of personal mobility vehicles internalise respect for and compliance with traffic rules,” said Valencia’s councillor for Citizen Protection, Aaron Cano, who recalled “the increase in the number of accidents involving a personal mobility vehicle in recent years. From 2017 until now the growth in accidents has been exponential: in the last four years there has been an exponential increase in accidents: if in 2017 there were nine accidents in 2021 the figure exceeds 500”.

The number of electric scooters involved in traffic accidents has increased by 54% this year (540 accidents from January to December) compared to the same period in 2020 (349). In 2019, without mobility restrictions, there were 489 accidents. It is for this reason that Valencia has decided to implement this campaign aimed at electric scooters. There is a need to educate the riders about these forms of transport. There are no requirements to obtain permission to ride them, they do not need to even know the highway code. The majority of the riders are youngsters and they need education. The idea of the fines is not to punish but to teach them a harsh lesson.

