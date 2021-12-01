Vaccinated adults face £10,000 fines for Omicron rules breaches

Vaccinated adults face £10,000 fines for breaching Omicron self-isolation rules.

The government is hoping to prevent the omicron coronavirus variant from spreading across the UK. New rules regarding self-isolation restrictions for the omicron variant came into force on Tuesday at 4am.

Anyone who has come into contact with a person who is infected with the omicron variant will need to self-isolate. This applies to fully vaccinated people too. Fines for self-isolation breaches will reach a staggering £10,000.

NHS track and trace will be contacting people who have been in contact with a person infected with the omicron variant. People who do not self-isolate will initially be hit with a £1000 fine. This increases to £10,000 for repeat breaches.

The new omicron variant is worrying and only 20 per cent of labs can detect it at the moment. So far 14 cases have been confirmed but the actual number of positive cases could be far higher.

The new variant was first detected in South Africa. The UK has added South Africa along with nine other countries to the red list for travel.

The government believe that the booster programme will be vital to ensuring that Christmas goes ahead without lockdowns. Sajid Javid has called on people to get vaccinated and have their booster jabs.

Javid commented: “If we want to give ourselves the best chance of a Christmas with our loved ones, the best thing we all do is step up.

“Roll up our sleeves and get protected when the time comes.”

