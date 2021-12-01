Unruly flight passenger restrained in his seat on Ryanair flight travelling from Spain to Hungary.

Ryanair passengers experienced on flight entertainment for the first time in a good few years. Although, it was not quite what they were expecting. Passengers had to help the in-flight crew to restrain an unruly flight passenger as he ‘lost the plot’ and tried to open the escape hatch mid-flight. There was a moment when things were so out of control that the pilot reportedly left the cockpit to help. On board the Ryanair flight was an off-duty security who also was involved in trying to restrain the unruly flight passenger.

The flight started without any problems, but then suddenly “the man became aggressive, kicking fellow passengers’ seats, shouting and threatening them with a pen” fellow flyers told the newspaper El Razon.

A fellow passenger recorded the incident and the footage has only just emerged. It was filmed on a smartphone on November 11 on Ryanair flight FR5253. The footage shows the unruly flight passenger go back to his seat when instructed, but he suddenly started running towards the front of the aircraft. You can hear other passengers scream in alarm whilst others help to restrain him.

After a short time, the passengers and crew were able to subdue the passenger and restrain him using seatbelts. The flight was able to continue to its final destination.

The unruly Ryanair flight passenger is reportedly of Hungarian Nationality, was taken into police custody upon Landing in Budapest

Incidents of unruly passengers have risen during the pandemic, with mask-wearing and alcohol consumption both thought to be tied to many cases.

In an article in its Airlines magazine last month, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) reported that the rate of unruly passenger incidents had doubled in 2020 compared to previous years, and confirmed that the trend has continued into 2021.

