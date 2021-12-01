UK sets sights on ending new HIV infections by the end of the decade.

The government has announced a new action plan which comes with an investment of more than £20 million to mark World Aids Day. The government has committed to an end of the decade target of zero new HIV infections, AIDS and HIV related deaths in England.

The government hopes to see infections drop by 80 per cent by 2025.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid commented on the 2030 goal: “We will end new HIV infections in England by the end of the decade.

“We’ve made excellent progress already with transmissions continuing to fall across England and we are well on our way towards our ambition of zero HIV transmissions and deaths by 2030.

“The UK is leading the way to stamp out HIV and the new actions we are taking – from scaling up testing to increasing access to PrEP – will help people affected to live longer, healthier lives and eliminate this cruel disease for future generations.”

Health Minister, Maggie Throup, stated: “Our unwavering commitment to prevention and public health campaigns have helped significantly reduce new HIV infections by tackling stigma and urging more people to get tested, as well as accessing life-saving treatment.

“We’re taking action to make sure we’re firmly on track to meet our target in the next 9 years – doubling down on existing efforts, and adopting new strategies to reach particularly at-risk groups.

“I want to thank Dame Inga Beale, members of the HIV Oversight Group and the Independent HIV Commission for their tireless work in supporting us to develop this plan.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.