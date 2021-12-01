UK set to freeze as Met Office issues weather warnings for snow

The UK is set to freeze for four more days as the Met Office issues warnings for snow and ice-cold temperatures.

Weather mapping from WXCharts shows snow drifting across the UK from today, with more predicted through the week.

Heavy snowfall will move in from the Atlantic tomorrow, December 2, that will hit the western coast of Scotland, most of Wales, and the southwest of England.

There may also be showers on Friday that could cause ice, ahead of another freezing weekend.

The Met Office’s outlook for Thursday to Saturday reads: “Showers ease through Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Winds strengthening with outbreaks of rain spreading from west later, temporarily turning to snow in the north, clearing Friday. Blustery showers Saturday”

According to Netweather, the north of England will drop to -2C today, while northeast Scotland will drop to -3C.

Tomorrow morning is reportedly set to be especially cold as Netweather predicts central Scotland to see minimum temperatures of -9C.

Around four million Brits took time off work last week when temperatures dropped.

Statistics from HR firm ADP revealed one million sick days were taken every day last week, hitting the economy with a whopping £1billion bill for extra staff to cover work.

The survey also revealed that one in four Brits believe it is “totally acceptable” to take some time off using the reason of bad weather.