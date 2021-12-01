Tennis legend Johanna Konta announces retirement

Tennis legend and former British No 1 Johanna Konta has retired from the sport.

Tennis legend and former British No 1 Johanna Konta has announced on Twitter today, December 1, that she has retired from the sport.

Konta, 30, has struggled with a knee problem over the past couple of years, causing her to drop down to 113 in the rankings.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



She made an announcement on Twitter saying that she is “Grateful”.

A little update from me 👋 pic.twitter.com/L1tpjDHW1o — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) December 1, 2021



The post read: “This is the word that I’ve probably been used to the most during my career, and is the word that I feel explains it best at the end.”

“My playing career has come to an end, and I am so incredibly grateful for the career that it turned out to be.”

“All the evidence pointed towards me not “making” it in this profession. However, my luck materialised in the people that came into my life and impacted my existence in ways that transcended tennis.”

“I am so incredibly grateful for these people. You know who you are.”

“Through my own resilience and through the guidance of others, I got to live my dreams. I got to become what I wanted and said as a child.”

“How incredibly fortunate I count myself to be. How grateful I am.”

Konta, born in Australia, moved to Europe to pursue a career in tennis as a teen, becoming a British citizen in 2012.

She took the British No 1 spot and stayed there for nearly six years.

Scott Lloyd, Chief Executive of the Lawn Tennis Association, said: “On behalf of the LTA and everyone involved in British Tennis I want to express my appreciation to Johanna for her hugely impressive career.”

“To reach the semi-finals of three slams and spend more time as British number one than any other woman since the WTA rankings began shows the level of her achievements. We wish her well in the future, and hope that she will continue to play a role in British tennis in the years to come.”